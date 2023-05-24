Second phase of works along A38 in Staffordshire to get under way

Additional works are set to be carried out in the second phase of a major maintenance scheme along the A38 in Staffordshire.

Changes have been made in phase two of esential maintenance being carried out on the A38 in Staffordshire

National Highways is carrying out essential work between Fradley and Barton-under-Needwood in an effort to create safer and more reliable journeys for thousands of drivers.

The work – which began in March – is being implemented in four phases in an effort to minimise disruption to motorists until its completion in August.

During the first phase, work took place on the southbound side of the A38, focusing on the replacement of safety barriers and other maintenance including clearing gullies, road resurfacing, vegetation control and replacing signposts.

The second phase since began on May 9, with the focus having shifted to the northbound carriageway.

With phase two well underway, National Highways has now announced a serious of additional work will take place including resurfacing, LED lighting upgrades and road sign replacement.

Until Thursday, the A38 northbound will be closed between the Hilliard’s Cross junction and Alrewas (A38/A513), including a southbound lane 2 closure, on weeknights from 8pm to 6am.

Due to the change of plans, closures that were previously expected during phase four of the works have been brought forward and will now occur during phase two.

This means that from May 30 to July 28, the A38 northbound will be closed between the Hilliard’s Cross junction and Branston junction, including a southbound lane 2 closure, weeknights from 8pm to 6am.

Whilst the closures are in effect, a reduced speed limit of 40mph will be in place along the road with speed enforcement present.

