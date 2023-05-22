Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after three-car crash on A5 in Staffordshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a collision between three vehicles in South Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Watling Street
A woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was rushed to hospital with "potentially serious injuries".

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Watling Street, Gailey, at around 9.34am on Monday.

A total of three cars were involved, including a white Ford van, a Kia and a Kia Niro.

A 22-year-old man, who is from Birmingham, has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and currently remains in police custody whilst inquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: " On arrival we discovered a total of six patients. A woman, who was the passenger in one of the cars, was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

"The driver of the same car, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to the same hospital.

"The driver and passenger of a second car, a man and a woman, were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital. Two further patients were assessed and discharged on scene."

The A5 was closed to motorists at junction 12 of the M6 until around 2.30pm, with congestion seen along the road from the junction of the A449.

