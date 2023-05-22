Man jailed after driving into oncoming traffic to avoid police during pursuit in Cannock

Jordan Barnard

Jordan Barnard, 25, from the Walsall Wood area, was given a 12-month prison sentence at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday May 16 after admitting dangerous driving, driving without a license, failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Barnard was spotted riding his motorbike dangerously without a crash helmet at Chasewater Country Park in July last year (2022).

He failed to stop when officers asked him to and continued to put himself and others in danger to get away.

At one point, Barnard narrowly avoided a collision with a young cyclist.

He was followed him through Brownhills, Walsall Wood, Burntwood and Chasetown. He then drove on the wrong side of the A5, against oncoming traffic, to get away and collided with a car,

Shortly after, he was detained and later interviewed, before being subsequently charged with the offences.

After the sentencing, PC Darren Wilkes, who dealt with the case, said: “Barnard had a complete disregard for other road users and put lives at risk.

“We welcome the court’s decision to jail Barnard as well as ban him from driving, as our roads have no place for such dangerous and reckless behaviour.”