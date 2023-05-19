Staffordshire Police launches targeting organised criminals who target vulnerable

Operation Target will see officers "robustly targeting" those committing serious and organised crime across the county.

Top of the wanted list are criminals who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Officers from the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), which is made up of officers from Staffordshire, West Midlands, Warwickshire and West Mercia started the crackdown on serious organised crime through Operation Target.

As part of the operation officers arrested and charged two men with drugs related offences in Cannock on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from Staffordshire Police's Major and Organised Crime Team, said: "Serious and organised crime is seen nationally as one of the biggest threats to communities and vulnerable people because of its links to exploitation, serious violence and sophisticated criminal networks, which often have international reach.

"We are committed to proactively targeting those responsible and working alongside partners to help those who are most at risk of being exploited by these groups who seek to profit from damaging our communities.