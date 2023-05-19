Black Country and Staffordshire benefit from £21 million walking and cycling routes boost

Lichfield sisters Dawn Stakounis and Sharon Atkinson arriving in Pelsall as part in charity cycle ride

The West Midlands Combined Authority which includes the Black Country boroughs was given £12,608,201 of the total £21.3m awarded in the latest round of the Government's Active Travel Fund to deliver 29 new schemes.

Staffordshire County Council was given £669,087.

But Steve Price of Walsall Bike Project said it would need a co-ordinated effort by councils to make sure the money is used properly.

Steve, who runs the project as a CIC and recycles bikes to provide them at low cost to the community says Walsall Council and other local authorities need to use the money wisely to encourage more people to get out and cycle in safe environments.

He said: "Any schemes which promotes safer cycling and indeed walking are welcome but even with the existing ones in Walsall there is much to be done.

"The cycle lane starting at the Bell Bridge along the A34 for example is often used as a parking area by motorists and there is a real traffic problem around Joseph Leckie Academy where very few pupils cycle or walk to school.

"In the Palfrey and Pleck areas there are unlit pedestrian crossings which need addressing and whilst I am optimistic the money will help across the region I do think it needs authorities to bring in restrictions which means the routes are exclusively used by cyclists and walkers."

National Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman said: “By giving millions of people the freedom of choice to walk, wheel or cycle for everyday trips, this funding will help us improve public health, tackle climate change and give hundreds of thousands of children the independence to travel safely under their own steam.

“Now our focus is working with councils to get these schemes built swiftly. We’ll be working together to ensure the projects are well designed and effective, so that they bring maximum benefits to communities and help improve lives nationwide."

Meanwhile, Lichfield sisters Dawn Stakounis and Sharon Atkinson, pictured above, rode through the West Midlands on Thursday making use of cycle paths, as part of a 21-day ride from Land's End in Cornwall to John O'Groats in Scotland.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We want to make sure everyone across the country can choose cheaper, greener and healthier travel, while we continue to support our high streets and local businesses.