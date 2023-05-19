Bereaved families of road accident victims to gather at National Arboretum

Deputy Commissioner Helen Fisher

On Sunday local bereaved families will join Staffordshire Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Helen Fisher, and representatives from the emergency services at the Road Peace Wood, National Arboretum, Alrewas.

Deputy Commissioner Fisher said: “Road safety is a top priority for myself and the Commissioner. It’s vital we keep Staffordshire’s road network as safe as possible for everyone, whether we walk, ride, cycle or drive.

“Sadly, too many people continue to die or suffer serious injuries on our roads, with devasting consequences for their families, friends and communities.

"I am proud to be part of the RoadPeace Challenge and will continue to raise awareness of how we can all use our roads safely to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads."

You are invited to RoadPeace Wood at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire at 12.30pm

on Sunday May 21 for the RoadPeace Challenge 2023 finale event.

Staffordshire Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Helen Fisher, will be in attendance,

along with Staffordshire Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and local bereaved families.

Emergency services and road crash victims from across the UK will be coming together to mark the end of

UN Global Road Safety Week and a week of campaigning.

Enough is enough: Bereaved families and emergency services unite to make a stand against road harm

Road crash victims, bereaved families and the emergency services from across the UK are sharing their stories this week as a warning to all about the dangers we face when using the roads.

The RoadPeace Challenge, which kicked off on Monday (May 15, 2023) during UN Global Road Safety Week, brings together police, fire and rescue services, the NHS and other professionals who witness the daily devastation caused by road crashes, alongside crash victims and bereaved families, to make a united stand against road harm.

In 2021 alone, 1,608 people were killed and 126,601 (a total of 128,209 people) were injured in collisions on the UK’s roads.

This is equivalent to:

· Every McDonald’s employee in the UK and more

· The population of Tamworth, Cannock and Rugeley combined

· Football spectators at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and Old Trafford, in Manchester combined, if the stadiums were full to capacity

Comparing the numbers to an illness:

In her article in the British Medical Journal last year, orthopedic surgeon Professor Scarlett McNally said: “If these deaths or serious injury from road traffic crashes were a cancer, they’d represent the fifth leading new cancer diagnosis in the UK—with only prostate, lung, breast, and bowel cancer higher.”

The RoadPeace Challenge is putting crash victims, bereaved families and the emergency services at the heart of the campaign, strengthening their voices and giving the public an insight into the lasting physical and mental impact of collisions.

Det Chief Supt Andy Cox, of the Metropolitan Police, who founded the RoadPeace Challenge in 2021, said: “There is a significant lack of understanding about the tragically high amount of death and life-changing injuries that occur on UK roads each and every day.

"This leads to a level of complacency, with far too many people believing it won’t happen to them. I have met so many bereaved families who live with the lifelong impact of losing a loved one - it's heartbreaking and devastating.

"Road death is sudden, violent and affects young, old and all demographics. We all have a responsibility to drive safely, and road safety stakeholders have a duty to reduce road danger.”

Nick Simmons, CEO of RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, said: “Since RoadPeace was formed thirty years ago, 81,315 people have been killed and 1,245,833 people have been seriously injured in collisions on Britain’s roads.

“Because crashes happen individually and they aren’t widely reported in the media, people don’t realise just how many people are affected by collisions. They only realise when it happens to them, and it’s too late.

“Society seems to largely accept that road deaths and injuries are the inevitable cost of motorisation. But it doesn’t and shouldn’t have to be this way.”

