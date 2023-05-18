Free goodies as Planet Doughnut celebrates its sixth birthday

By Matthew PanterStaffordshirePublished:

Planet Doughnut is giving away more than 100 tasty treats at each of its stores as it celebrates its sixth birthday.

Planet Doughnut founders Duncan and Samantha McGreggor are celebrating 6 years in business
Planet Doughnut founders Duncan and Samantha McGreggor are celebrating 6 years in business

The Artisan doughnut maker was founded in Shrewsbury in 2017 and, as well as the original store on Claremont Hill, now has stores in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Lichfield, Nantwich, Chester, Warrington, Telford, Widnes and St Helens as well as an online delivery service.

To celebrate its sixth birthday, the first 100 customers to the company’s stores tomorrow will be presented with a mouthwatering prize.

The first five paying customers will be given a Galactic Homer doughnut and a Planet Doughnut Gold Card entitling them to 12 free doughnuts.

The next five people get a Gold Card, while 90 more will be presented with a free doughnut.

Planet Doughnut will also be launching its improved loyalty app and birthday and VIP clubs.

Duncan McGregor, founder of Planet Doughnut, said: “When I started Planet Doughnut in Shrewsbury I had big dreams for the company and, thanks to our tremendous customers and brilliant staff, we now have stores in nine locations and continue to go from strength-to-strength.

“By way of saying thank you, we wanted to give something back and so the first 100 customers at each of our stores will get a free gift.

“We also have lots of other exciting things planned for the rest of the year so watch this space.”

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News