Major Staffordshire road disrupted due to multi-vehicle crash ahead of rush hour

By Emma Walker

A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of the A38 in Staffordshire causing long delays in the area.

Staffordshire Police has closed the major route between the A513 and the A5127 near Alrewas in Staffordshire.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "We are taking reports from Staffordshire Police that the A38 is blocked south between the A513 and the A5127 near Alrewas in Staffordshire following a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are just arriving on the scene."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

