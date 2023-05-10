Major Staffordshire road disrupted due to multi-vehicle crash ahead of rush hour

Staffordshire Police has closed the major route between the A513 and the A5127 near Alrewas in Staffordshire.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "We are taking reports from Staffordshire Police that the A38 is blocked south between the A513 and the A5127 near Alrewas in Staffordshire following a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are just arriving on the scene."
