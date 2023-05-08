Coronation Day babies celebrated in Staffordshire with unique memento

Rory James Mountford was born on Coronation Day.

Staffordshire County Council is offering special commemorative mugs to the first 10 Staffordshire children it hears have been born on Saturday, May 6.

Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “The birth of any child is a special, memorable event for family and friends, but to be born on Coronation Day makes it even more auspicious.

“It’s a delightful idea by the County Council’s registration service and I hope these will become keepsakes to be kept within families and treasured as a reminder of a special moment in history.”

And the first parents have been getting in touch to tell of their good news.

Louise Sutton and Nathan Mountford from Lichfield celebrated the arrival of Rory James Mountford at 1.06pm, weighing 9lb 7oz and younger brother to Zachary.

Dad Nathan said: “It was already a very special magical day for us, but we are very happy for Rory that his date of birth will always be remembered as a historical moment.

"We bought a newspaper to keep and remember the occasion, but a special mug would be a lovely present to keep and surprise him with when he is older!”

Olivia Grace Wileman made a prompt arrival at the Good Hope Hospital in Sutton, greeting her parents Chloe Vieira and Brad Wileman at 6.26am.

Olivia Grace Wileman was born on Coronation Day.

Chloe from Tamworth, said: “We had a few family members predicting a Coronation Day arrival and our princess did just that!”

Alfie James Flowers announced his presence at Queens Hospital, Burton, at 6.56am to become the first child of Lizzie and James Flowers from Lichfield.

Thrilled aunt Sophie Flowers said: “We are delighted with the safe arrival of beautiful Alfie. What an incredible story to tell him when he's older, that he arrived on the Coronation of King Charles, and the mug is such a nice sentimental piece to mark the occasion.”

There is still time for people to nominate an eligible child: if one was born between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023, they should email ema.roberts@staffordshire.gov.uk or complete and submit this form.

The Coronation mug to be issued by Staffordshire County Council as a unique keepsake.

The first 10 babies whose families contact the council will receive the commemorative gift and be invited to a special presentation where the group can be photographed together.

In addition to the giveaway, the county’s archives and heritage service will also be looking back through the records and sharing previous coronation photos and images on social media.

This includes a fascinating photo taken at the Mayor’s Parlour in Stafford of babies born on Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation Day, on June 2, 1953.