Second phase begins on work to update A38 in Staffordshire

Essential maintenance is being carried out along the A38 in Staffordshire which carries thousands of drivers every day

National Highways is carrying out essential work between Fradley and Barton under Needwood, which will mean safer and more reliable journeys for the thousands of drivers who use the route every day.

The comprehensive programme includes resurfacing the carriageway, clearing vegetation, renewing the safety barriers, drainage systems, street lighting and road markings as required.

Work got under way in March and is expected to be finished by the autumn so, to minimise disruption, it is being carried out in four phases.

During the first phase, work has been taking place on the southbound side of the A38 and focused on replacing the central crash barrier as well as other maintenance such as clearing gullies, road resurfacing, vegetation control and replacing signposts.

There have been full overnight closures of the A38 southbound between Branston Junction and Hilliard's Cross junction, including a northbound lane 2 closure, which has been taking place Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic management will now switch to the northbound carriageway for the second phase.

From Tuesday, May 9 until Tuesday, July 18, there will be full overnight closures, Monday to Friday, of the A38 northbound between Hilliard's Cross junction and Alrewas (A38/A513), including a southbound lane 2 closure.

The northbound closure will later be extended as far as Branston Junction for resurfacing and lighting upgrades.

National Highways Project Manager, Saima Khan, said: “We are trying to get as much done as possible during this scheme to reduce the need to return here in the future and for further road closures.

“Since the project began we have been able to allocate funding for additional work including resurfacing, LED lighting upgrades and replacing reflective road studs. Local authorities are also using the closures to carry out litter picks in safety.

“Drivers are already seeing the benefits of these early works on the southbound carriageway. But we do appreciate that any roadworks can cause some disruption and appreciate people’s patience while we carry out this essential work.”