Brochure containing Staffordshire's greatest assets to launch as part of new campaign

National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire

Launching on Staffordshire Day, A Place to Thrive is a new campaign led by We Are Staffordshire – which markets Staffordshire as a place both nationally and internationally.

With natural green spaces including The Roaches and Cannock Chase to leading national attractions such as Alton Towers and the National Memorial Arboretum, the county is becoming a stand-out destination for people relocating.

Average house prices in the county are around £6,000 lower than both the West Midlands and Cheshire and it has great road and rail connections with London, Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.

The Place to Thrive document includes information on Staffordshire’s schools, colleges and universities – with 85 per cent of its schools being rated at good or outstanding by Ofsted.

It sets out why Staffordshire is a top place to do business from big industry names like JCB and Jaguar Land Rover to start-up businesses.

People can read the full brochure by visiting wearestaffordshire.co.uk

A video has also been produced and can be viewed at youtu.be/rFEiX-QAPH4

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Philip White said: “We’re excited to be launching A Place to Thrive on Staffordshire Day.

"Through the brochure and wider campaign people will really be able to get a feel for our county and why it’s attracting new residents from other areas all the time.

“We know what a great county Staffordshire is and all it has to offer and we want to share its assets far and wide. The campaign enables us to capture this and present to potential new residents, helping to sell the county on the national and international stage.