Police force joins search for missing teenager

Seth has been reported missing from Camden since April 21 and Staffordshire Police has joined Camden Police in searching for him. Photo: Camden Police

Staffordshire Police have posted an appeal for help with finding Seth, who has been reported as missing from Camden in North London since April 21.

The 15-year-old is believed to be from Staffordshire, so the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch with either it or Camden Police.

A spokesman for Camden Police said: "Can you help us find 15-year-old Seth who was last seen in Camden at 3.30pm on 21/04/2023.

"If seen, please call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote 23MIS013120."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "It’s believed Seth is from Staffordshire.