Police force joins search for missing teenager

Staffordshire Police have posted an appeal for help with finding Seth, who has been reported as missing from Camden in North London since April 21.
The 15-year-old is believed to be from Staffordshire, so the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch with either it or Camden Police.
A spokesman for Camden Police said: "Can you help us find 15-year-old Seth who was last seen in Camden at 3.30pm on 21/04/2023.
"If seen, please call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote 23MIS013120."
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "It’s believed Seth is from Staffordshire.
"If you know where he is, tweet @MetCC quoting 23MIS013120."