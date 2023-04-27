Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police force joins search for missing teenager

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished:

Police in Staffordshire have joined the search for a missing teenager.

Seth has been reported missing from Camden since April 21 and Staffordshire Police has joined Camden Police in searching for him. Photo: Camden Police
Seth has been reported missing from Camden since April 21 and Staffordshire Police has joined Camden Police in searching for him. Photo: Camden Police

Staffordshire Police have posted an appeal for help with finding Seth, who has been reported as missing from Camden in North London since April 21.

The 15-year-old is believed to be from Staffordshire, so the force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch with either it or Camden Police.

A spokesman for Camden Police said: "Can you help us find 15-year-old Seth who was last seen in Camden at 3.30pm on 21/04/2023.

"If seen, please call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote 23MIS013120."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "It’s believed Seth is from Staffordshire.

"If you know where he is, tweet @MetCC quoting 23MIS013120."

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News