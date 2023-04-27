Notification Settings

New care home planned for Staffordshire

By Kerry AshdownStaffordshirePublished:

A new 66-bed care home for older people is planned for Lichfield.

An image of what the care home could look like
LNT Care Developments is seeking permission for the three storey facility on land at Scotch Orchard.

There is currently a vacant former day nursery, which has been closed since 2008, on the land as well as a 15 bedroom residential care home for people with learning disabilities, the planning application form stated.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The site has previous planning history with an approved application in 2017 for a 27- dwelling residential development which did not come to fruition, this in principle indicates that the site is acceptable for development. The proposed care home would be a purpose-built three-storey 66-bedroom residential care facility for older people with associated access, parking and landscaping.

“The proposed care home will be a local community care facility, intended to be occupied and staffed by local people, or people with a local connection. The scheme is developed to enable the operational care home to provide two types of care, general and dementia care.

“LNT are a renowned care home developer that provide a high-quality, caring environment designed to provide an excellent quality of life. All the care homes are developed fit-for purpose and future proofed for the wellbeing of residents.”

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

