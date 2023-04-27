Notification Settings

Michelin-starred chef reveals exclusive recipe to mark Staffordshire Day

By Isabelle Parkin

A Michelin-starred chef has revealed his take on a Staffordshire speciality ahead of an annual day of festivities in the county.

Niall Keating, chef director at Lunar Restaurant
Niall Keating, chef director at Lunar Restaurant

Niall Keating, who works at Lunar Restaurant in Stoke-on-Trent, has disclosed his recipe for Staffordshire oatcakes, which are a savoury pancake made from oats and flour.

This comes as part of Staffordshire Day, which sees residents across the county take part in a string of activities each year on May 1, including a garden party and food festival.

Niall, chef director at the Barlaston restaurant, said: "I'm happy to be able to contribute to the Staffordshire Day celebrations by creating this recipe. As a chef, I'm always looking for inspiration in local produce and Staffordshire oatcakes are a fantastic example of the county's culinary heritage.

"I've created a recipe that is easy to follow and showcases the great flavours of Staffordshire. I hope residents enjoy making it as much as I did."

In his take on the oatcakes, Niall has included a "unique" sauce made of dates and appeals, streaky bacon and aged Staffordshire cheese.

Philip White, Staffordshire County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said: "We are delighted to have Niall Keating, one of Staffordshire's most talented chefs, create a recipe that celebrates Staffordshire's rich culinary heritage.

"The Staffordshire oatcake is a much loved dish, and this is a great opportunity for residents to come together and celebrate Staffordshire Day with a delicious brunch featuring some of the county's best-loved flavours."

To download the recipe, visit staffordshire.gov.uk\StaffordshireOatcakeRecipeCard and for a full list of Staffordshire Day events, go to enjoystaffordshire.com/whats-on/staffordshire-day

