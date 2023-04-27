Michelin-starred chef reveals exclusive recipe to mark Staffordshire Day

Niall Keating, chef director at Lunar Restaurant

Niall Keating, who works at Lunar Restaurant in Stoke-on-Trent, has disclosed his recipe for Staffordshire oatcakes, which are a savoury pancake made from oats and flour.

This comes as part of Staffordshire Day, which sees residents across the county take part in a string of activities each year on May 1, including a garden party and food festival.

Niall, chef director at the Barlaston restaurant, said: "I'm happy to be able to contribute to the Staffordshire Day celebrations by creating this recipe. As a chef, I'm always looking for inspiration in local produce and Staffordshire oatcakes are a fantastic example of the county's culinary heritage.

"I've created a recipe that is easy to follow and showcases the great flavours of Staffordshire. I hope residents enjoy making it as much as I did."

In his take on the oatcakes, Niall has included a "unique" sauce made of dates and appeals, streaky bacon and aged Staffordshire cheese.

Philip White, Staffordshire County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said: "We are delighted to have Niall Keating, one of Staffordshire's most talented chefs, create a recipe that celebrates Staffordshire's rich culinary heritage.

"The Staffordshire oatcake is a much loved dish, and this is a great opportunity for residents to come together and celebrate Staffordshire Day with a delicious brunch featuring some of the county's best-loved flavours."