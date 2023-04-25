Fun and festivities as Arboretum celebrates coronation

A costumed character from the Garden Bugs Ball

Families are invited to the Great Garden Party at the National Memorial Arboretum to enjoy a packed programme of free entertainment and activities, with live music throughout the early May and Coronation bank holiday weekends from April 29 to May 1 and May 6 to May 8.

Visitors can participate in garden games, crafts, and poetry workshops, alongside experiencing the first-ever performances of the ‘Garden Bugs Ball’, a theatrical production featuring a colourful cast of costumed characters.

From beetles to dragonflies, the characters will be causing mayhem wherever they fly, bringing their magical world to life in their free daily shows.

Younger visitors are encouraged to dress up in their best bug attire and join the party.

The event will be a chance for families to enjoy a day out in nature

Another part of the festivities will be the Bug Trail, costing £2.50 per person.

Families can pick up an activity map from the Remembrance Centre and help Queen Bee find her bug friends, hidden around the grounds of the Arboretum.

Once completed, young visitors can return to collect their prize, one prize per bug trail purchased.

Rachel Smith, Head of Participation and Learning, said: “With two long weekends of themed activities, there are many creative and invigorating ways for visitors to explore the memorials, gardens and woodlands at the Arboretum.

“The Great Garden Party is a fantastic opportunity for families to create special memories within the inspirational setting of our gardens and woodlands.”

Entry to the Great Garden Party at the National Memorial Arboretum is free of charge.

Booking in advance via the Arboretum website is recommended to guarantee entry and save on parking, which is £4 in advance, £6 on the day.