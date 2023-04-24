Lichfield District Council’s Regulation and Enforcement team has released the results of its latest monthly food hygiene inspections.
All food businesses, including those operating from home, are subject to inspection by Lichfield District Council’s environmental health officers at varying frequencies determined by the level of risk to public health.
The March 2023 inspection results are of the businesses inspected 59 per cent were Very Good 59 per cent, Good 27 per cent, Generally Satisfactory five per cent, Improvement Necessary, zero, Major Improvement Necessary nine per cent and zero Urgent Improvement Necessary.
A Lichfield District Council spokesman said: "Officers provide advice and guidance to all food businesses in order to raise standards, and return visits are made to poorer performing businesses sooner. Where necessary, enforcement action is taken. Residents can check the food hygiene rating of every business at the Food Standards Agency website."