Lichfield District Council has revealed its latest hygiene ratings

Lichfield District Council’s Regulation and Enforcement team has released the results of its latest monthly food hygiene inspections.

All food businesses, including those operating from home, are subject to inspection by Lichfield District Council’s environmental health officers at varying frequencies determined by the level of risk to public health.

The March 2023 inspection results are of the businesses inspected 59 per cent were Very Good 59 per cent, Good 27 per cent, Generally Satisfactory five per cent, Improvement Necessary, zero, Major Improvement Necessary nine per cent and zero Urgent Improvement Necessary.