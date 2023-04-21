Cannock Chase and Stafford councils agree shared services framework

Cannock Chase District Council

The two councils agreed to share most of their services in December – and this week they backed a framework setting out how this will take place.

Cannock Chase District Council is set to be responsible for wellbeing, financial and regulatory services such as environmental health and climate change. Stafford Borough Council will take the lead on areas including economic development and planning, law and governance and operations such as Streetscene, parks and bereavement services.

The framework agreement was approved at full council meetings held in Stafford on Tuesday and Cannock Chase on Wednesday.

Housing services, the management of housing registers and the management and delivery of elections will not be shared however.

A Stafford Borough Council report said: “The business case advised that sharing would be carried out on the basis of each council being the lead authority for the delivery of certain services, and there is a need to agree those arrangements. In order to reduce and equalise pension liabilities across each council, it is proposed that an equitable split of services is agreed.

“The business case also set out the transformation process that will follow the initial sharing of services. It should be noted that ‘converging’ and transforming services, particularly where they remove duplication across each council, can lead to efficiency savings and greater resilience within teams.

“However, once services begin sharing resources, there will be practical and financial costs in the event that shared service arrangements are discontinued in future. It is therefore advised that the councils acknowledge this and agree the principles around how they will work together if one council decides to discontinue arrangements.”

Cannock Chase Council leader Olivia Lyons said: “It has been based on head count, salary costs and to ensure a mix of frontline and corporate services across both councils. Although staff will be employed by one local authority they will carry out roles across both organisations and have delegation to make decisions on behalf of both councils.

“It is prudent to include exit arrangements if things don’t work out. It is a precautionary measure.”

The move is expected to save around £1.2 million and leaders say it will help protect frontline services at both authorities.

Councillor Val Jones, Cannock Chase Council’s portfolio leader for health, wellbeing and community engagement, said: “I’m pleased that Cannock is taking responsibility for health and wellbeing in view of the innovative work done by Cannock Chase Council and (leisure services provider) Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles.”