Staffordshire businesses reminded about importance of allergen labelling

Allergen Label

The awareness campaign coincides with Allergy Awareness Week, from 24 to 30 April, and will highlight the risks associated with food allergies.

Food allergies can range from mild to life-threatening. The most common food allergens include peanuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, and wheat. These allergens can cause an allergic reaction if they are ingested, inhaled, or come into contact with skin.

Anyone eating in a restaurant, bar or takeaway has the right to receive allergen information, either in written format or verbally. This should include the name of the food and a full list of ingredients, with any of the 14 major allergens emphasised in the list.

Recent market inspections carried out by Trading Standards officers also identified a number of imported foods where allergenic ingredients have not been declared. This resulted in incidents being notified to the Food Standards Agency and national product recalls taking place.

Philip White, Deputy Leader at Staffordshire County Council said: “Allergy Awareness Week gives us a good opportunity to remind people and food businesses of the importance of providing clear ingredients information.

“We have seen cases locally where people have been harmed having had an allergic reaction after eating food products, so we’re keen to prevent this and protect consumers wherever possible.

“It’s time to take allergies seriously is the strapline for this year’s campaign and the message is simple. Food businesses need to be aware of their responsibilities and people with food allergies should read ingredient labels carefully, and if eating out, let their dining companions, servers and chefs know about their allergies, to ensure their safety.”

Further information about food allergies is available at Allergy UK.