Traffic stopped in both directions on M6 due to lorry fire caused by crash

By Emma Walker

Traffic was stopped in both directions on the M6 in Staffordshire due to a crash involving a lorry that has caught fire.

The lorry caught fire following a collision. Photo: National Highways
The air ambulance and all other emergency services are at the scene between Junction 12 for Cannock and Junction 13 for Stafford.

Traffic was held in both directions but the southbound carriageway has now been released.

The northbound carriageway will remain closed for extensive recovery work.

More to follow.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

