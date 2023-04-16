Traffic stopped in both directions on M6 due to lorry fire caused by crash

The air ambulance and all other emergency services are at the scene between Junction 12 for Cannock and Junction 13 for Stafford.
Traffic was held in both directions but the southbound carriageway has now been released.
The northbound carriageway will remain closed for extensive recovery work.
Traffic has now been released on the #M6 southbound between J13 and J12 (#Cannock).— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 16, 2023
Northbound will remain closed for complex recovery.
Traffic caught within the closure will be turned around from the back of the queue.
Diversion info here: https://t.co/JJie1xTyGH
Traffic remains HELD in both directions on the #M6 in #Staffordshire between J12 (#Cannock) and J13 (#Stafford) due to a collision involving a lorry which has caught fire.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) April 16, 2023
We will shortly be implementing a full closure of the northbound carriageway.
Thanks for your patience.
