Residents win battle to stop stable being built on farmland

The field off Radmore Lane Gnosall. Photo: Google

The proposed change of use of the land off Radmore Lane, Gnosall, from agricultural to equestrian use was recommended for approval by Stafford Borough Council planning officers.

But members of the planning committee went against the recommendation and voted to refuse permission after hearing concerns from residents and community leaders. Borough councillor Mike Smith called in the application because of highway access, safety and visibility concerns and the committee was also told of existing flooding issues in the area.

Councillor Smith said: “An application must be sustainable – how can a stable block for four horses be sustainable when the applicants live 14 miles away? Many horse owners turn up three or four times a day to tend their horses and as soon as this building is erected there will be a caravan on site, there will be a need for people to brew up and go to the toilet.

“Furthermore, if you are living 14 miles away, where are you going to store your hay and where’s the tack room? These will be the next applications; this is an application to create a new farmstead.”

Melanie Jasper, who spoke against the plans on behalf of Radmore Lane residents, said: “The site is 3.3 hectares (8.2 acres), yet the application is for just under one hectare; this is to deliberately mislead and avoid a flood risk assessment. Drainage from the menage and stables, together with the removal of hedging. will exacerbate existing flooding, causing more misery for residents.

“The report states the applicant will capture the water and re-direct it; to where? Humesford Brook, which already overflows onto the road regularly causing driving hazards.

“Radmore Lane is a narrow winding single track lane which is not suitable for HGVs. The applicant refers to traffic movements being unchanged, yet proposes to widen the road for horseboxes and trailers.

“The visibility splays will require 62 metres of hedge to be removed. This hedge is over 80 years old and protected under hedgerow regulation; it is a defining characteristic of this rural lane.”

Eleni Randle, who spoke in support of the application, said: “There was an objection from highways based on the previous access proposal where we sought to utilise an existing access first. This has now been changed; overall County Highways as a consultee raised no objection to the proposals subject to the recommended conditions.

“With regards to other concerns raised, Natural England have confirmed no objections to the proposals and that the applicant commissioned a full habitat risk assessment as well as a construction and environment management plan. The proposal has been considered as one that does not require risk assessment and the lead local flood authority, who wouldn’t normally be consulted on a development of this nature, have nonetheless been consulted and confirmed no objection to the proposal in terms of flood risk.

“The field is a field where grass has historically been grazed. Horses were grazing at the time of the case officer’s visit.”

Committee member Carolyn Trowbridge proposed that the application should be refused permission. Three members voted for refusal and three abstained, with committee chairman Gareth Jones using his casting vote to reject the plans.

Councillor Trowbridge said: “Is this for a stable not connected to a farm? Then it’s very clear to me that it does not comply with policy, because it clearly states that needs to be in place.

“If there isn’t an existing farmstead there it’s a very simple reject. That makes it not sustainable as it’s just stables and the rest isn’t in place; no farm, no toilets, no tack room.”