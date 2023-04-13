Vehicle storage plans approved for former airfield runway

The former Hixon Airfield Runway. Photo: Google

Planning permission has already been granted for another part of the former Hixon Airfield runway site to be used for storing commercial vehicles and holding up to six auctions a year.

The latest application put forward by Jonathan Lloyd Developments was previously considered by Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee in 2021. They deferred their decision for a site visit and in October 2022 amended plans and information were put forward.

On Wednesday a special planning committee session was held to consider the application. Members visited the site before deciding to approve the plans for the 300m by 45m storage area on the concrete runway.

Ben Weatherley, who spoke in support of the application at Wednesday’s meeting, said: “Due to the success of the applicant’s business they require additional storage for vehicles. The need for additional space is a national issue as well as regional and local.

“It would be preferable for the additional space required to be provided near the existing storage and auction facility. The site has been subject to previous permission for storage of aggregates and it would alleviate the need to transport vehicles elsewhere until the next auction.

“Lots of the vehicles are very large and the disruption that can be caused moving them to and from the site can be significant, as well as time-consuming. This would reduce emissions as well as reducing the number of trips and disruption on local roads.

“The nearest dwelling is 250 metres from the site. The applicant has taken the opportunity to consider landscaping improvements and gone to great lengths to enhance the landscaping proposals.”

But Hixon Parish Councillor Paul Hopcroft, who spoke against the plans at the meeting, said: “We feel due consideration hasn’t been given to the environmental impact. There is no mention as to whether damaged vehicles are drained of toxic fluids before they are moved to the compound and any leakage will contaminate the surface water.

“It will be up to seven years before trees provide any screening. Consideration has not been given to properties in Stowe Lane which are in an elevated position – an increase in the proposed bund will have little effect on their view.”

Borough and parish councillor Brendan McKeown called in the application for consideration by the planning committee on the grounds the site was outside the industrial area defined in the Hixon Neighbourhood Plan. But the site was considered previously-developed land and the application was recommended for approval by planning officers before Wednesday’s meeting.

Committee members heard that the proposals would lead to the creation of a further 10 jobs. Proposed improvements to landscaping include the increase in height of bunds from 2.4m to 4m, with planting planned to further raise the overall height, as well as inclusion of more significant landscaping along the northern edge of the runway, with two staggered rows of trees with low level native shrubs below and between.

Committee members raised concerns about the appearance of the current vehicle storage area and length of time some vehicles had been there. Councillor Andy Cooper, who initially called for the latest application to be refused permission, said: “I would say it’s being utilised as a scrapheap.”

Councillor Marnie Phillips said: “It’s going to be a blot on the landscape. My concern with this application is for the residents and the legacy they will have to live with.”