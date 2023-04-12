Rare Star Wars toy collection sells for £15,000

Ben Winterton with the figures

Bidding went into hyperdrive as rare early Kenner and Palitoy figures which had been lovingly kept sealed in original blister packs for 40 years sold with Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

One lot – a sealed 1983 Kenner figure of Boba Fett tying in with Return Of The Jedi – sold at £1,600.

Three original ‘Mail-away’ Boba Fett figures, sealed in original plain packaging – designed to have been ordered through the post via a special offer – totalled £3,300.

The collection had been accumulated by a toy salesman who went on to open his own shop.

He died in 2022 having asked his daughters to auction his collection so they could benefit from the proceeds.

One of the daughters, who asked not to be named, said she was ‘totally gobsmacked’ at the prices achieved at auction.

“I feel sure my Dad would have been just as shocked as us,” she said. “I could not believe the Boba Fetts.

“It was very emotional watching it – the Force was very, very powerful!”

Hundreds of bidders online took part in the auction, with others placing telephone bids or watching the sale live at The Tamworth Auction Rooms in Church Street.

“Dad was a massive Star Wars fan and we have loved it all our lives as well,” the vendor added. “He was very proud of his Star Wars things and he had them for 40 years.

“When we were little we certainly weren't allowed to play with these ones – it was look but don’t touch!