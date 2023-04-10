Cashback company gives £15,000 back to the community

Leanne MacPherson and Faye Williams of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, with TopCashback chief executive Olly Ragg, events manager Michelle Hayes and finance director Peter Amison

Stafford-based TopCashback, which provides financial rewards for online shopping, made the donation to the Community Fund for Staffordshire.

The charity will use the donation to provide grants to organisations across the county, with emphasis on environmental issues.

It will also be used for activities that encourage healthy living.

Grants will typically be in the region of £500, and will go to smaller, grass-roots organisations, although larger grants will be available for more wide-ranging projects.

TopCashback chief executive Olly Ragg said, “We have grown from humble roots in Uttoxeter into a global brand, but Staffordshire is still our home.

"We have always taken our commitment to our local community very seriously and this year we really want to ramp-up our impact. We want to create a positive future for the community we exist in.

“One of the ways we can do this is by helping our environment. Everyone knows the environmental challenges facing our planet, and we hope by investing in schemes that help our planet and benefit our local community, we will have a positive impact.”

Faye Williams, endowments development ,anager of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said: “I’m delighted that such a prominent international brand, based in Stafford, are supporting the work of The Community Foundation to improve the health and lives of many across the county.

"Often businesses will know what they want to do and how they want to help, but they may not be aware of all the organisations working in their local community.

"We are able to connect them and ensure that any funding awarded will have the impact that the business wants, whilst making sure it is suitable for the community."

For more information about how businesses can use The Community Foundation For Staffordshire to deliver their social-responsibility telephone 01785 339540 or see the website staffordshire.foundation