Motorcyclist dies in Staffordshire crash and other rider "walking wounded"

Staffordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Abbots Bromley today (Sunday).
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Just after 4.05pm this afternoon (Sunday 9 April), there was a collision involving two motorcyclists on Uttoxeter Road, Heatley.
"Sadly, one of the motorcyclists, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist is described as walking wounded."
The spokesman added: "Uttoxeter Road, Heatley, is currently (7pm) closed at Newton House Lane.
"Witnesses who may have seen motorcycles before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage please call 101 or use Live Chat at www.staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 466 of 9 April. Alternatively, email the team direct at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk."