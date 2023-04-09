Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorcyclist dies in Staffordshire crash and other rider "walking wounded"

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

One man has died and another has been described as "walking wounded" after two motorcyclists crashed into each other in Staffordshire.

Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire
Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Abbots Bromley today (Sunday).

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Just after 4.05pm this afternoon (Sunday 9 April), there was a collision involving two motorcyclists on Uttoxeter Road, Heatley.

"Sadly, one of the motorcyclists, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist is described as walking wounded."

The spokesman added: "Uttoxeter Road, Heatley, is currently (7pm) closed at Newton House Lane.

"Witnesses who may have seen motorcycles before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage please call 101 or use Live Chat at www.staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 466 of 9 April. Alternatively, email the team direct at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk."

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News