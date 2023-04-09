Motorcyclist dies in Staffordshire crash and other rider "walking wounded"

Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire

Staffordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Abbots Bromley today (Sunday).

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Just after 4.05pm this afternoon (Sunday 9 April), there was a collision involving two motorcyclists on Uttoxeter Road, Heatley.

"Sadly, one of the motorcyclists, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist is described as walking wounded."

The spokesman added: "Uttoxeter Road, Heatley, is currently (7pm) closed at Newton House Lane.