Police officers acknowledged for long service with awards

Staffordshire Vice Lord-Lieutenant James Leavesley and Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Emma Barnett pose with the officers honoured for their long service. Photo: West Midlands Police

A total of 27 attendees received awards to commemorate 20-years of serving local communities at a ceremony at the County Buildings in Stafford on Tuesday, March 28.

The ceremony saw 25 officers and two police staff given their long service and good conduct medals and coins, which were presented by Vice Lord-Lieutenant James Leavesley and Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Emma Barnett.

Attendees from a number of fields were celebrated, including the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Public Protection Unit (PPU), response, roads policing and child protection.

Amongst those who received their 20-years’ medal was Custody Sergent Terry Bell, who joined the force after a 15-year spell with West Midlands Police in 2018.

Throughout his career, Sargent Bell has developed expertise in operational support, including disaster victim recovery, major disorder and missing people searches.

He was a driving factor behind the use of drones to help locate vulnerable people and was part of a team who completed one of the biggest search exercises in the Midlands.

Sargent Terry Bell was recognised for his years of service and work to remove the barriers previously faced by carers and the disabled within the workplace. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Since joining Staffordshire Police, Sargent Bell has worked closely with Detective Sergeant Julie Pointon and colleagues to set-up the Disability and Carers’ Network which offers specialist support to officers and staff with dyslexia, autism, hearing impairments and other disabilities, as well as carers.

He said: “Making a difference is something which has always resonated with me and one of the main reasons why I joined the police.

“I’ve had the honour of overhauling the network with support from passionate people who really care about making a difference and becoming the Chairperson. It’s been a long process involving meetings on rest days, before the start of shifts and plenty of determination, but I’m so proud of the result and everyone who’s helped to make the network what it is today.”

Sargent Bell went on to develop and introduce the Reasonable Adjustment Passport (RAP) in the force, which removes the barriers previously faced by carers and the disabled within the workplace.

It means people like Sargent Bell, who have dyslexia, are able to contribute to the force and make a difference whilst also receiving tailored support and guidance from volunteers in the network.

He said: “We’ve got full support from the executive team and volunteers who commit themselves on top of their day jobs as thematic leads for dyslexia, carers, Police Link Officers for Deaf People (PLOD), autism and hidden illnesses which is such a proud achievement.

“To reach 20-years in policing is something which I never expected when I first started but I’m so thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had and the support from so many fantastic colleagues and family members over my career.”

Speaking after the ceremony, DCC Barnett said: “It is a real privilege to be involved in the presentation of these awards recognising both long service and good conduct.