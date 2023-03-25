New motorcycle training to be run by police

Sergeant Rob Gilligan will be among those deliver motorcycle safety training. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Sergeant Rob Gilligan from the Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) and a number of serving and former members of the emergency services will deliver the workshops this year called Biker Down, which was formed following the death of PC Luke Van De Sande in an off duty motorcycle collision in 2019.

The team of presenters have years of specialist experience and knowledge around operational motorcycling, advanced first aid and collision investigation.

The workshops are aimed at motorcyclists of all ages and experiences and are completely free of charge.

They involve three modules, including scene safety, casualty care and rider skills, and each participant receives a bespoke first aid kit, designed to be carried on a motorcycle, along with a Biker Down pin-badge.

This year’s workshops will be launched as part of CMPG’s Two Wheels operation, in support of the National Roads Partnership campaigns calendar.

The first workshop will be held at the Staffordshire Honda Dealership in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Saturday, April 22, where representatives of advanced riding training providers will be on hand to offer advice and information to those in attendance.

A limited number of tickets are available for this event and two future dates, which will be held at Staffordshire Police Headquarters on Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 10.

To register interest or to find out more, email BikerDown@staffssaferroads.co.uk