Strong interest expected in rare Star Wars collection at Staffordshire auction

Ben Winterton with the figures

The Force is strong with The Collectors Sale on Wednesday, March 29, which features the original Kenner and Palitoy figures with accessories in sealed blister packs plus other boxed vintage Star Wars toys.

The collection, which is expected to exceed £5,000, includes around 50 original figures in sealed blister packs, 28 of which are catalogued as single lots including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Boba Fett and Yoda.

There are also three ‘Mail-away’ Boba Fett figures, which would arrive in plain packaging have been ordered through the post via a special offer.

Boxed Star Wars toys include a 12ins tall Boba Fett, radio-controlled R2-D2, an Imperial Troop Transporter and an Electronic Battle Command Game.

The collection was compiled by a toy salesman who went on to open his own shop. He died in 2022 having asked his beloved daughters to auction his collection so they could benefit from the proceeds.

“My dad was a big kid at heart and loved his toys,” said one of the daughters, who asked not to be named. “Dad was a massive Star Wars fan and we have loved it all our lives as well. He was very proud of his Star Wars things and he had them for 40 years.

“When we were little we certainly weren't allowed to play with these ones – it was look but don’t touch!

“When he was diagnosed with cancer he told us he wanted to auction them because he wanted his daughters to have the money.”

She added: “We’ve loved Star Wars all our lives. As a rep, dad was invited to see the original movie when it was first screened in the UK and he also met (Darth Vader actor) David Prowse at a convention and got him to sign a photograph to us, which we treasure.”

The March 29 sale at The Tamworth Auction Rooms in Church Street starts at 9.30am.

Auctioneer Ben Winterton said: “It is a wonderful collection which will enthral Star Wars fans. With original Kenner and Palitoy figures it is the hidden detail that really adds value, from the picture on the front and how many figures are displayed on the reverse of the cardback.

“One example is the ‘tri logo’ card. Towards the end of the original run, figures for the market in Europe came out with the font of the cardback displaying three logos in English, French, and Spanish.

“Condition is also key and you can see that this collection has been absolutely treasured.”

From beginnings as the eponymous 1977 film, Star Wars rocketed into a pop culture phenomenon and is one of the highest grossing media franchises ever.

The original movie, retroactively subtitled Episode IV: A New Hope, was followed by Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983), forming the original Star Wars trilogy.

Between 1978 to 1985, American toy company Kenner produced and sold Star Wars action figures with more than 300 million units sold during the original run.

In the UK, the license was held by Palitoy with the company importing the figures for packaging in Britain on Palitoy branded cardbacks.

The auction also features another single owner collection of Star Wars comprising dozens of play-worn early figures including the first 21 plus accessories, plus vehicles such as a Scout Walker and an unboxed yet near complete Millennium Falcon, with lightsaber training ball, satellite dish and landing gear all intact.

“We hope the play-worn collection will achieve four figures,” added Ben.

Other vintage toys in the auction include a rare unfinished prototype model train by Mainline, collectible teddy bears, diecast vehicles, a boxed original Action Man and models from film and TV such as Thunderbirds.

The sale also features stamps, metals and militaria including a collection of trench art, uniforms and European World War Two travel documents.

Viewing in person at the Church Street premises takes place the day before, Tuesday, March 28, from 10am-4pm by appointment – telephone 01827 217746.