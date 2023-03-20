New deal struck to see £30m road improvements in Staffordshire

The new deal should ease traffic in Staffordshire

Staffordshire has agreed a five-year contract extension from October 2024 with its highways’ partner Amey to deliver its investment including an extra £30m just announced for the next two years.

David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet Members for Highways and Transports, said: “Good, well-maintained roads are important for the council, for residents, for businesses and for growing our local economy.

“That is why we’ve invested an extra £15m this year and will be doing so again over the next two years with an extra £30m on top of normal annual funding.

“We have worked in partnership with Amey for almost 10 years and together we have not only worked on highways maintenance and operations, but also successfully delivered over £100m of large transport infrastructure projects, such as Stafford Western Access Route, supporting the creation of over 12,000 new jobs and more than 10,000 new homes.”

As part of the extension to the contract, there will be even greater focus on putting customers first and looking at innovative, cost-effective, greener solutions.

Peter Anderson, Managing Director for Transport Infrastructure at Amey, added: “Our partnership with Staffordshire County Council has developed over the years to ensure we continually improve and deliver for local communities, and we’re delighted to be able to extend our relationship for another five years.

“As a company, we are committed to working collaboratively with our clients to deliver the highest standards, invest in innovation and implement solutions to reduce carbon and improve biodiversity. Collectively, we have ambitious plans for the future, transforming journeys for the people and communities of Staffordshire, and supporting the council’s increased investment in the highways service.