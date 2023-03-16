New unit and SEND school plans for children’s mental health hospital

The entrance to Huntercombe Stafford Hospital

The proposals have been put forward by Active Care Group to improve facilities at Huntercombe Stafford Hospital at Ivetsey Bank, near Wheaton Aston.

The hospital was rated inadequate following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Concerns had been raised about patient safety and the hospital is currently in special measures.

Inspectors also found that staff treated patients with compassion and kindness and understood their individual needs however. And the service’s response to people’s needs was found to be good.

The hospital provides care for 12 to 18-year-olds with conditions including eating disorders, psychosis, bipolar disorder and self-harm issues. A planning application submitted to South Staffordshire Council is proposing a new 12-bed unit, plus a SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) school to meet the needs of existing patients.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “The hospital is an established site which needs to expand in order to have the opportunity to upgrade its existing facilities to meet the 21st century needs of specialised mental health care. Currently the CQC have raised concerns about the degrading quality of the existing internal environment, but the shortage of places to discharge patients to is proving a challenging dilemma for all mental health providers in the UK, so making repairs and refurbishment difficult.

“Additional bed spaces will contribute, even in a small way, to national levels of availability. Plus as this is an existing site already serving this MH (mental health) provision, the addition of the beds on this site will place the new residents in an already supported environment.