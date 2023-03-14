'Littercams' set to target Tamworth fly-tippers as council issues warning

Some of the examples of rubbish

Tamworth Borough Council has successfully bid for £25,375 of grant funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to tackle the scourge at hotspots in the area and trial a Littercam to identify littering from vehicles.

Funding has also been awarded for environmental improvements at hot spots to deter further fly-tipping.

Mobile cameras will now be available to use at fly-tipping hot spots to catch criminals in the act.

This information will then be used to track offenders and take enforcement action to bring those responsible to account.

The funding also allows a ‘Littercam’ trial to tackle littering from vehicles.

Councillor Martin Summers, Cabinet member for Voluntary Sector, Town Centre, Evening Economy & Community Safety, said: “We’re serious about tackling the perpetrators of these crimes head on, and this funding from DEFRA really allows us to up our game in confronting the issues. Fly-tipping is not only an eyesore, but also a crime and can lead to a big fine or a prison sentence.

“As a council, we spend a significant amount of council taxpayers’ money clearing litter and fly-tipping from those few individuals who flout the law. This money could be spent elsewhere if individuals acted responsibly and disposed of their waste appropriately.

“Council data shows that over 80 per cent of fly-tipping are household items, with over 60 per cent of those being small van loads, so many could be from criminals offering to take waste cheaply.