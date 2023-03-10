Public invited to unveiling of new Covid-19 memorial tree

The concept drawing shows how the tree will look as part of the glade

Members of the public are invited to attend the dedication of the ‘Trees of Life’ glade at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, within the National Forest, at 12pm on Tuesday, March 21.

The ‘Trees of Life’ glade at the Nation’s year-round place to Remember is a living tribute to those who served our country throughout the pandemic, and to remember all who died as a result of Covid-19 in the UK.

At the heart of the ‘Trees of Life’ glade is a Spaeth Alder tree, set within a seating area that invites visitors to pause, take a moment and reflect.

The trees were sourced by the National Forest Company, before being blessed by faith representatives at Westminster Abbey last October, during a special Service of Remembrance.

The sapling at the Arboretum was blessed at Westminster Abbey last year

Philippa Rawlinson, Director of the Arboretum, said: "As the Nation’s year-round place to remember, we were inundated with requests for us to commemorate the incredible service and sacrifice of key workers during the pandemic alongside providing a space in memory of those who tragically lost their lives.

“The new ‘Trees of Life’ glade offers a place for people to come together to remember and honour the service and sacrifice of their loved ones, to reflect on an extremely difficult time in our Nation’s recent history and to support the process of healing."

Black Voices, the UK’s foremost female a cappella quintet, will open and close the dedication event which will also feature the Arboretum’s newly appointed ‘Poet in Residence’ who will share a poem that reflects on the pandemic.

The National Memorial Arboretum and National Forest Company have shared their ambitious plans to transform 25-acres of former quarry land adjacent to the Trees of Life glade into an inspirational living memorial to those who served and died in the Covid-19 pandemic.

A planning application is currently being considered to transform the tract of land into a new Remembrance space that could feature an expansive lake and diverse wildlife habitats, alongside incorporating reflective glades, areas for gathering and play and an inclusive space for contemplation and worship, as well as new visitor facilities.

Visitors wishing to attend the ‘Trees of Life’ glade dedication at 12pm are advised to be at the Arboretum by 11am.