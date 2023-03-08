Plans for more than 300 new homes in Staffordshire given the green light

Approval has been granted by Lichfield District Council to build 331 new homes in St Johns, south of Lichfield.

The development, delivered by Persimmon Homes, will bring a mix of homes to the area.

The range of house types will include a variety of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

Developers say a range of community benefits will be brought to the area as part of the development, including community facilities, a primary school and football pitches with parking.

Daniel Hassall, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have received approval for our development at St Johns and I want to thank Lichfield District Council for their support.

"Not only will the development deliver 331 quality new homes, it will also support the employment of 1,050 people, as well as providing opportunities for 11 apprentices, graduates or trainees as part of the construction process.

“We’re committed to creating vibrant, successful communities and supporting more local families in getting their dream homes.