More psychologists needed in Staffordshire to keep up with demand

It has come in response to an increase in demand in the region for services across all education settings.

The scheme – which has been launched by Staffordshire County Council – is in line with the Government's plans which will see better investment into the training of psychologists so children are able to better receive help.

Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education in the region, said: "We know that young people nationally can face a range of challenges when it comes to their education and we are committed to doing everything we can to support those in Staffordshire.

"Education psychologists make a unique contribution to the wellbeing of children and young people and their expertise help us ensure that every child in the county can reach their full potential.

"The plans revealed by the government show just how important education psychologists are to the wellbeing of children, especially those with special educational needs and disabilities, so that every child gets the help they need.

"Our extra investment in the service means there will be more education psychologists to support children, young people and families in the county.

"We are especially looking for people who are passionate about their work, share our vision for children and young people and truly make a difference to their lives."