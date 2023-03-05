Notification Settings

Southbound stretch of the A38 near Fradley to close overnight until May

By Adam Smith

National Highways have announced part of the A38 near Lichfield will be partly closed overnight from tomorrow (Monday) until May.

The A38 in Staffordshire
The southbound stretch between Fradley and Barton-Under-Needwood will be closed between 8pm and 6am until May 6.

A National Highways spokesman said: "The southbound carriageway and northbound lane 2 between Hilliard's Cross and Branston will be closed overnight from Monday, March 6 to Saturday, May 6, Monday to Friday, from 8pm to 6am.

"We’re carrying out essential maintenance and repair work on the A38 between Fradley and Barton. Our work will include resurfacing, vegetation clearance, renewal of safety barriers, drainage systems, street lighting and road markings."

