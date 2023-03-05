Southbound stretch of the A38 near Fradley to close overnight until May

The A38 in Staffordshire

The southbound stretch between Fradley and Barton-Under-Needwood will be closed between 8pm and 6am until May 6.

A National Highways spokesman said: "The southbound carriageway and northbound lane 2 between Hilliard's Cross and Branston will be closed overnight from Monday, March 6 to Saturday, May 6, Monday to Friday, from 8pm to 6am.