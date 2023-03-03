Notification Settings

'Dangerous' potholes on major route described as 'daily hell' for motorists

By Lauren HillStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

"Dangerous" potholes on a major route have sparked anger and concern among residents who say their cars will "soon be destroyed" as a result.

Road damage on the A460 is said to soon cause a 'big accident'. Photo: Google
The potholes on the Cannock Road in Featherstone next to junction one of the M54 have spread across both lanes making them "unavoidable" for motorists.

Resident David, who uses the route daily for work, has suffered damage to his car suspension.

The 32-year-old said: "It's terrible. You can barely drive over it. You have to swap lanes to try and avoid most of it but it is spread across both lanes and has been for a few months. It's just annoying.

"The council needs to repair the potholes. I could understand if they had just been there for one month, but they have been there for years. Something needs to be done."

Another Featherstone resident believes the "horrendous" road conditions on the A460 will soon cause an accident.

He said: "It's a daily hell. The road has been getting gradually worse over the last two years. It's horrendous and dangerous, and it's a matter of time until it causes a big accident."

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire county council said: "Keeping our roads safe and in good condition is a priority and thankfully our roads are amongst the safest in the country.

"Our crews fix around 30,000 potholes each year but given the size of the road network, we do have to prioritise repairs.

"We are aware of the defects on this part of the road, however, the nature of these works means they will require careful planning and coordination with National Highways, who maintain the motorway. Our crews will continue to keep the road in a safe condition until resources are available to complete the necessary repairs.”

