Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Search is on for a new home for Timmy – aged 100 in human years

By Matthew PanterStaffordshirePublished:

A Staffordshire RSPCA team is on the look out for a purr-fect new home for ageing cat, who has reached the equivalent of 100 in human years.

Timmy
Timmy

Timmy, aged 20, is currently being cared for by the RSPCA Burton upon Trent and District Branch with staff at Hillfield Animal Home now looking for a special retirement home for him.

Georgia Coxon, from the RSPCA, said: "Timmy is very special boy who, as you can imagine at the age of 20, might not have long left but certainly has enough love to give in the meantime and deserves comfort.

“He's doing really well for his age, although he will be on hyperthyroid medication for the rest of his life and has a small cancer growth on his face. This isn’t currently affecting his quality of life and isn’t in need for treatment.”

Timmy

Timmy came into care of the branch after his owner was no longer able to cope with him as he kept sitting in the road which resulted in people taking him to the vets and centres nearby.

Georgia added: “Now in a foster home, Timmy is kept as an indoor cat and has settled in well.

"His new owner would need to do the same and keep him indoors. Please do get in touch if you could provide a loving retirement home for the lovely Timmy!”

For more details, call 01283 569165.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News