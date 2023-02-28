Search is on for a new home for Timmy – aged 100 in human years

Timmy

Timmy, aged 20, is currently being cared for by the RSPCA Burton upon Trent and District Branch with staff at Hillfield Animal Home now looking for a special retirement home for him.

Georgia Coxon, from the RSPCA, said: "Timmy is very special boy who, as you can imagine at the age of 20, might not have long left but certainly has enough love to give in the meantime and deserves comfort.

“He's doing really well for his age, although he will be on hyperthyroid medication for the rest of his life and has a small cancer growth on his face. This isn’t currently affecting his quality of life and isn’t in need for treatment.”

Timmy came into care of the branch after his owner was no longer able to cope with him as he kept sitting in the road which resulted in people taking him to the vets and centres nearby.

Georgia added: “Now in a foster home, Timmy is kept as an indoor cat and has settled in well.

"His new owner would need to do the same and keep him indoors. Please do get in touch if you could provide a loving retirement home for the lovely Timmy!”