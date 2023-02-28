More than £1,500 raised for charity after six hour disco in Staffordshire

Around 180 people attended the event on February 25

The sold-out event, which took place on Saturday saw nearly 200 people in attendance at the Penkridge Sports and Recreation Centre.

And £1,602 was raised for the charity after six hours of "non-stop music".

Tim Rowlands, who was the organiser and DJ at the event, said: "It was a great night to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance – I was trying to make as much as I could for the charity.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere, it was just a big party, everyone was really enjoying it and the theme."

The sum raised on the evening was generated by the ticket sales and an auction, which saw the winner secure a porsche experience.

Midlands Air Ambulance, who are based in Stourbridge, responds to incidents in locations that are unable to be attended by emergency services on land.

Tim, who has been raising money for the organisation for 10 years, added: "The money will go towards the life saving service that helps it run daily – they are non-government funded so it is really important."