More than 200 Staffordshire WI members highlight dangers of climate change

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

Over 200 members of the Women's Institute from across Staffordshire highlighted the problem of climate change at the county show.

Staffordshire's Best Dressed WI

The members decorated their tables with the problems and some solutions and most were dressed in red to emphasise the danger that climate change poses.

Messages urged everyone to take actions themselves to reduce their own impact on the planet and not to leave it to someone else.

The Quiz questions covered a wide range of subjects with the last round dedicated to climate change.

Interesting facts for the climate answers were added by the Quiz Master, Karen Sulway who chairs the Education & Public Affairs Committee, which organised the event.

Helen Mancey, federation chairman, said, 'The Annual Federation Quiz is a firm favourite and starts our calendar of events for the year. It was wonderful to see so many enthusiastic Teams joining in and having a fun evening in a fabulous setting'.

The Best Dressed Table award was given to Brocton WI's Team A.

