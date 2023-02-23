Council tax reduction scheme changes approved

Stafford Borough Council

Currently full council tax reduction is only available to pensioners, disabled residents or parents of children aged under five, with other low-income households able to claim up to 80 per cent discount on their bill.

But from April, around 1,700 of the poorest working-age households in Stafford borough will have their entire council tax bill waived for the year. Members of Stafford Borough approved the removal of the 80 per cent cap for working-aged claimants at a meeting on Tuesday.

A public consultation was carried out on the proposals before they were passed at Tuesday’s full council meeting. But not everyone supported the plans, Councillor Mike Smith, cabinet member for resources, revealed.

He said: “You can see from the consultation responses there are those in support and those with concerns. What concerned most people was the fact they may be asked to pay more to compensate, and what hasn’t been understood is that the cost to the taxpayer is more than compensated by a positive increase in the council tax base.

“The purpose of the scheme is to assist some of our most vulnerable people at a very difficult time. There is a balance to achieve between the cost of the increased support versus the need to support vulnerable residents – and then a decision as to where to target that support.

“Clearly the current cost of living problems are not of the council’s making – and we are limited to the extent we can help. But we believe the proposal achieves the right balance, giving meaningful support to some of the poorest of our residents who currently have to pay a proportion of their council tax.

“The proposal is a temporary one-year change and gives us the chance to monitor the effects. If further support is thought to be necessary next year then the constructive comments made by the respondents can be taken into account.

“Since we made these proposals the Government has also announced a similar scheme and we’re currently looking at how best to further help others who do not get a full council tax discount. It seems we should be able to help another 1,700 people by reducing their bill by approximately £100.”

Stafford Borough Council has previously approved a 1.9 per cent rise in 2023/24 tax for services it provides, such as waste collection and maintenance of open spaces. Staffordshire County Council’s tax will rise by 4.99 per cent and precepts for policing and fire and rescue services will go up by 4.83 per cent and 4.85 per cent respectively.

Residents living in an area with a parish or town council will also pay a precept to this – and Stone Town Council has approved a 2.99 per cent rise in its bill for the coming financial year. Borough councillors voted on Tuesday to formally set the proposed council tax for 2023/24.

The public consultation response report revealed that 26 people who took part in the survey agreed with the proposed change to the council tax reduction scheme, while 26 did not and 13 did not know. One respondent said:

“We are all feeling the pinch this year – use the money for this scheme to lower everybody’s council tax.”

Another respondent said: “There should be no increase in CT (council tax) for anyone next year. We are all struggling and personally I can not afford an increase.

“I do not get any government benefits, as many do, and I am in a situation where I can not afford to pay more. People need to learn to manage without taking off others.”

And another respondent said: “No extra discount, simply put we are all struggling and I for one can’t afford another penny to subsidise others. I work but don’t qualify for any help so why should I suffer even more for those that should work harder?