Three women and a child injured in Codsall crash

Paramedics were called to Pendeford Mill Lane at 7.40pm on Thursday.

One woman suffered serious injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

A second women suffered injuries not believed to be serious, while a third had minor injuries.

A child also suffered minor injuries.

Two of the women and the child were taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

The other woman was discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Pendeford Mill Lane, Codsall at 7.40pm.

"Three ambulances and two paramedic officers attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found nine people from the three cars.

"The first woman had sustained serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

"She received treatment at the scene. A second woman had sustained injuries not believed to be serious, she received treatment at the scene.

"A child, who was a passenger in one of the cars, had sustained minor injuries.

"She received treatment at the scene.

"All three were conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessments.

"A third woman was assessed and had sustained minor injuries. She received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.