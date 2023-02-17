Tamworth Castle will be lit up to support Ukraine

February 24 marks the one-year anniversary of Russian president Vladimir Putin giving the go-ahead for a brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Tamworth Borough Council will join the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and other authorities in demonstrating our support for the people of Ukraine, by flying the Ukraine flag from Tamworth Castle and the council offices on Lichfield Street.

In addition, the castle will be lit-up in blue and yellow on the 24 February.

More than 50 Ukrainians have made Tamworth their home as part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme and Tamworth continues to welcome those fleeing war.

Everyone across Tamworth can also show support for Ukraine on the anniversary by joining a national minute’s silence at 11am.