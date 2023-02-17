Staffordshire go-karting circuit plans are withdrawn

Cannock Chase District Council

A previous application for the facility on land at Wyrley Common, south of the A5 Watling Street at Norton Canes, was refused permission by Cannock Chase Council in 2020 because of concerns about its impact on the environment and local residents.

A fresh application was put forward and was due to be considered by the council’s planning committee this month.

But at the meeting committee members were told the plans had been withdrawn by the applicant.

The application, which also proposed construction of buildings, altered site access, entrance drive and parking, had been recommended for refusal by planning officers ahead of the meeting. A report to the committee said: “The proposal would involve a range of engineering operations and new buildings being provided on the site.

“These would fail to preserve the openness of the Green Belt by reason of the extent of built form proposed. Additionally the new use proposed would introduce activity such as parked vehicles, go kart noise, lighting, movement of patrons and karts, that would result in a marked change in the character and undeveloped appearance of the countryside and the perception of openness at this location.”

Cannock Chase Council received 12 objections to the latest application. Concerns included light and air pollution, impact on wildlife, traffic issues and loss of prime agricultural land.