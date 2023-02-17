New CCTV camera helps track down distressed man in river

Stafford Borough Council

The man was spotted on camera in a distressed state in the River Sow and the footage was used to assist police in finding him, Stafford Borough Council has said.

The CCTV camera was installed just a month before and is one of a number to be placed in Stafford town centre as part of action to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge spoke at this month’s cabinet meeting about how the equipment had already proved successful.

She said: “I wanted to thank Tracy Redpath (the interim head of corporate business and partnerships) and her team for the new cameras that have gone up in the area. They are seeing brilliant results already – saving somebody’s life.

“The camera can zoom straight in there and follow people around the park. We’ve seen a couple of cases of criminal damage of late and both have been prosecuted.

“It’s an excellent extra feature, making myself feel very safe in the parks. And I’m sure once it gets out into the public domain how brilliant these cameras are, so will everybody else.”

Councillor Jeremy Pert, deputy leader and cabinet member for community, said: “I think the cameras are a really good way of giving an air of confidence to anyone in our community to be able to go out and enjoy what is great about our communities in safety. When you look at the work we’ve done in terms of the Street Pastors and night time economy, the cameras offer that piece of security.”

Around £150,000 has been invested in tackling anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls in Stafford after the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Office was successful in a bid for a share of the latest round of the Government’s Safer Streets Fund. In Stafford funding has been spent on a range of measures including installing extra lighting, gating and CCTV, as well as environmental action such as removing graffiti in public spaces.

At Thursdays cabinet meeting senior councillors received a report on how the authority dealt with antisocial behaviour in Stafford Borough. Whilst police received the majority of antisocial behaviour reports during 2021/22 – 2,739 – the borough council had 108 cases reported to it.

Councillor Pert said: “For many communities, antisocial behaviour is something that is detrimental and negative for not just individuals but swathes of the community. It can affect both physical as well as mental health and people’s wellbeing and it can undermine how people feel about their area and the borough as a whole.