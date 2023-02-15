Residents 'not considered' as plans for 30 homes in 'gridlocked' village road approved

Burton Road in Streethay

Planners at Lichfield District Council voted to follow their officers’ recommendation to give permission for the scheme at Burton Road in Streethay, despite worries about road safety and traffic congestion.

Neighbours complained that they were already suffering with the disruption caused by other building sites in the area and the disruption from HS2 works.

Dan Whetton said: “It is absolute mayhem and the daily lives of the residents of Streethay have not been considered at all.

“The area has been subjected to construction work and traffic and been a building site now for far too long and just as one estate ends another is planned.”

Nick Sedgwick added: “Streethay has suffered over the last six years with development and now faces being cut off for months with the construction of HS2.

“The A5127 through the settlement is now overloaded and at peak times – am and pm – the queuing traffic into the city starts on the A38 sliproad.”

Alan Toplis made a similar point, and said: “Between 07.40am and 09.10am and between 4pm and 6.15pm this road is continually blocked on weekdays with standing traffic backing from the Easter Avenue/Cappers Lane roundabout with queues as far back as the A38 slip road.

“Traffic wishing to enter or exit the site must compete with the standing traffic. Northbound traffic wishing to enter the site will cause tailbacks across the traffic lights.”

He added: “Infrastructure such as medical practice and dental practices are already overstretched. This development and the development on the Railtrack/MAFF site are just exacerbating the issue.”

Fradley and Streethay Parish Council has also objected to the proposals.

They said: “The proposed entrance to this development is in close proximity to the traffic lights which serve Ryder and Oak Way the main entrance into the Roman Heights development.

“This is a very busy junction and if traffic is turning right into this development there is potential to cause tailbacks through the traffic lights.”

The parish council went on to raise concerns that houses on the new development will overlook nearby properties on Bexmore Drive.

They also raised concerns about parking, as each property has two parking spaces but there is no provision for visitors.

The county council’s highways department raised no objection to the scheme, however, leading to planning officers to recommend the scheme for approval.

The officers’ report stated: “The proposed erection of 30 dwellings is considered to present a sustainable and appropriate form of development within this location.

“The principle of development is considered to be acceptable in that the application site lies within the settlement boundary of Lichfield within an allocated site for residential development.”

The report continued: “It is acknowledged that highways related concerns and objections have been presented by local residents and the parish council.

“Following the receipt of the professional county highways advice, it would however be considered unreasonable to suggest that the scheme of development would be unacceptable on highways related grounds subject to the proposed conditions and having no technical evidence to the contrary.”