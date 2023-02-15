Planning saga over new garage set to rumble on despite receiving backing of council - twice

Foden Close, Shenstone

Thirteen people wrote to object to plans for a double garage on Foden Close in Shenstone, arguing it would block their views of the countryside and appear out of keeping with the area.

Plans were approved for the scheme in January, however it was brought back before planners at Lichfield District Council again this month after it was a revealed a blunder had led to the wrong plans being shown to the committee.

Nevertheless, the scheme was approved for the second time in two months – but the threat of a judicial review still looms after neighbours threatened to challenge the latest decision.

Speaking on behalf of those opposed to the scheme, Rebecca Bews said: “From advice taken – both legally and via an independent planning consultant – we believe you have not been given the correct information by the planning team, and it’s open to challenges by judicial review and the ombudsman.”

She told councillors the new garage, located on a cul-de-sac off Millbrook Drive, will result in a loss of open space, and won’t be in keeping with the surrounding estate.

She said residents currently have countryside views, and the proposed double garage will obscure that and leave them feeling overcrowded.

She said the plans also go against a number of the council’s planning policies.

That is a position supported by local ward councillor, David Salter, who said: “The proposed development – by virtue of its design, location and materials – will result in a loss of open space, and visual intrusion.

“Foden Close’s only open space view will be lost. This application is detrimental to the character and appearance of the street scene.”

He said a similar application on a nearby street, involving a 2m wall, was turned down in 2020 – a decision which was also upheld when it was appealed.

He said that application breached fewer policies than the one being proposed for Foden Close.

Applicant Tom Smith defended his plans. He told the committee his new garage is in-keeping with the area and is an improvement on what was there previously.

He said: “What was there before was a 10ft [3m] high wall, and behind it was a run-down shack which had subsidence which made it quite dangerous.

“The double garage that we’re proposing is going to be in-keeping with the estate and we’ll be making it as aesthetically pleasing to look at as every other garage on the estate.

“The only discrepancy was the actual gable end. As far as I’m concerned, we’re only here to determine which way the gable is going to go.”

Council officers explained that in January’s meeting, the plans showed a gable to the front of the garage, whereas the correct plans have a sloping roof to the front.

Legal advisors said this error left the committee’s previous decision (to approve planning permission) open to a legal challenge.

Councillors were invited to rescind the earlier approval, and consider the application afresh.

In doing so, they unanimously opted to support the plans.