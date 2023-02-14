Notification Settings

M6 delays due to emergency barrier repairs after lorry crash

By Emma Walker

Two out of four lanes are closed on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire for emergency barrier repairs.

It comes after a crash involving a lorry caused damage to the central reservation between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 12 for Cannock.

As of 10am, there's a 45 minute delay on approach with four miles of congestion.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

