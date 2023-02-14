M6 delays due to emergency barrier repairs after lorry crash

It comes after a crash involving a lorry caused damage to the central reservation between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 12 for Cannock.
As of 10am, there's a 45 minute delay on approach with four miles of congestion.
2 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M6 southbound in #Staffordshire between J13 (#Stafford) and J12 (#Cannock) to allow for emergency barrier repairs to take place following a collision involving a lorry.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 14, 2023
