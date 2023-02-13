Notification Settings

Staffordshire road to close for two months due to repair works

Staffordshire

Traffic restrictions will be in place when a county road closes for repair works.

Moseley Road in Featherstone will be closed to traffic for two months for kerbing and carriageway works.

The restrictions come into force next Monday and are expected to run until April 21.

Diversions will be in place.

