Plenty for youngsters to do at National Memorial Arboretum

The Stick Man trail is one of many activities on offer at the National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, near Lichfield, is putting on a range of events from February 20 to 24 to encourage families to visit the 150-acre site, including outdoor trails, crafts and sensory play areas.

The Woodland Outdoor Trail is available for younger visitors to learn about the different types of trees found on the site, and also features crayon rubbings and the chance to collect a treat from the Arboretum restaurant at the end.

Other activities for youngsters include the Stick Man Indoor Cinema and activity trail around Julia Donaldson's classic story, which is part of the Landscapes of Life exhibition in the Remembrance Centre.

They can also see stories leap off the page in an interactive storytelling workshop and create woodland creatures to take home from the Arts and Crafts Centre.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning, said the arboretum had a range of activities available for children of all ages.

She said: "There are many creative and invigorating ways for families to explore the memorials, gardens and woodlands at the arboretum during this half term, whether they’re trying to find our woodland friends, listening to stories or guiding Stick Man back to his family tree.

“The stimulating indoor and outdoor activities for visitors of all ages offer a great day out for families as they roam around the arboretum’s natural landscape and discover some inspirational stories behind the memorials.”

Entry to the National Memorial Arboretum is free of charge, allowing visitors to explore the 150-acre site and several exhibitions.

The majority of activities are free of charge, such as the Stick Man Indoor Cinema and activity trail, while some activities including the Woodland Outdoor Trail and land train are offered for a small fee.

Booking in advance via the arboretum website is recommended to guarantee entry and save on parking, which is £4 in advance and £6 on the day.