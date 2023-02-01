New system set to make reporting crime easier

Staffordshire Police said the new LiveChat system aims to help make reporting crime easier

Staffordshire Police has announced that the current system of being able to report crime on Facebook or Twitter will no longer be available from February 7.

Instead, a new LiveChat option is to be made available on the Staffordshire Police website, allowing people to speak to a Force Control Room Operator 24/7 and report crime directly on the website.

The LiveChat function will be activated at 7am and the force said it is being brought in as part of it looking for better ways to respond to the public and ensure that the correct person within the force is contacted as quickly as possible.

The new scheme will mean that, from the moment a LiveChat is started, a dedicated Force Control Room Operator will be across the case and will be responsible for making sure that the correct action is taken.

The LiveChat function is a more effective way of those with impairments of getting in touch and the force said it hoped that this change will enable it to reduce waiting times on the non-emergency 101 service.

Chief Superintendent, Emily McCormick, who has led on the change as part of the force’s control room, said: "We are implementing this change to deliver a better and more responsive service for our communities.

“As part of this, we have invested in our control room to provide additional staff, helping us to reduce wait times on both 999 and 101 calls.

"This new LiveChat function will, we hope, help with this too.

“The new way of reporting will mean you get to speak to a person, not a robot, straight away and will be supported throughout the process of allocating your call to the best department or signposting you to the most suitable agency.

“We understand that many people continue to use social media on a daily basis, however, we believe such channels are no longer the best option for reporting crime in our communities.

“LiveChat will be accessible to all, easy to navigate and an overall better way of speaking directly to us when you need to.”