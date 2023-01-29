Staffordshire police appeal after home 'deliberately' set on fire

Staffordshire Police are appealing for information.

At 12.05am this morning, a witness spotted smoke and flames coming from the address on Kirtley, Glascote.

Staffordshire Police attended alongside fire crews who managed to extinguish the blaze by 12.45am. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: "We’re still completing early inquiries into the incident, but we believe that the front door was deliberately set on fire using an accelerant - which then spread to the inside of the address.

"A scene remains in place and officers are continuing to make door-to-door inquiries at the scene.

"Patrols in the area have also been increased," the statement continued.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or those who may have CCTV footage of the area at the time are being urged to get in touch.

You can contact the police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 29 of 29 January.