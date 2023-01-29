Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire police appeal after home 'deliberately' set on fire

By Mark MorrisStaffordshirePublished:

Police are appealing for information after a home was deliberately set on fire in Tamworth.

Staffordshire Police are appealing for information.
Staffordshire Police are appealing for information.

At 12.05am this morning, a witness spotted smoke and flames coming from the address on Kirtley, Glascote.

Staffordshire Police attended alongside fire crews who managed to extinguish the blaze by 12.45am. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: "We’re still completing early inquiries into the incident, but we believe that the front door was deliberately set on fire using an accelerant - which then spread to the inside of the address.

"A scene remains in place and officers are continuing to make door-to-door inquiries at the scene.

"Patrols in the area have also been increased," the statement continued.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or those who may have CCTV footage of the area at the time are being urged to get in touch.

You can contact the police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 29 of 29 January.

If you want to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News